Let's talk about incubating small businesses
Let's Talk New Mexico, 7/9, 9am: Small business incubators dot the state of New Mexico and their clients are as diverse as the state itself. They help would-be entrepreneurs with all kinds of ideas, from distributing homemade salsa to creating media services and even commercializing new technology.
According to statistics from the International Business Innovation Association (INBIA):
- Every 50 jobs created by an incubator client generate approximately 25 more jobs in the same community.
- In an INBIA survey, incubators have reported that 87% of all firms that have graduated from their incubators are still in business.
- Incubators create jobs at a cost of about $1,100 each, whereas other publicly supported job creation mechanisms cost more than $10,000 per job created.
This week on Let's Talk New Mexico we’re highlighting small business incubators and how they help entrepreneurs take that next step. Are you part of a business incubator or did you graduate from one? Are you curious how you get into a program? Do you have a business idea but don’t know where to start? Are you ready to get serious about that side hustle? Share your thoughts at LetsTalk@kunm.org, leave a voice message at the link above, or call in live, Thursday morning at 9, at 505-277-5866.