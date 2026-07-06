Let's talk about incubating small businesses

Let's Talk New Mexico, 7/9, 9am: Small business incubators dot the state of New Mexico and their clients are as diverse as the state itself. They help would-be entrepreneurs with all kinds of ideas, from distributing homemade salsa to creating media services and even commercializing new technology.

According to statistics from the International Business Innovation Association (INBIA):

Every 50 jobs created by an incubator client generate approximately 25 more jobs in the same community.

In an INBIA survey, incubators have reported that 87% of all firms that have graduated from their incubators are still in business.

Incubators create jobs at a cost of about $1,100 each, whereas other publicly supported job creation mechanisms cost more than $10,000 per job created.

