Let's Talk about 100 years of Route 66
Let's Talk New Mexico, 7/16, 9am: As the old song says, get hip to this timely tip: 2026 marks the centennial year of one of our country’s most storied roads, the “highway that’s the best,” which took drivers motoring West: none other than Route 66. Formerly New Mexico’s primary east-west highway, 66 is no longer officially designated, but that’s not stopping towns, museums, drivers, and historians from celebrating its legacy all year long.
Yep, on the next episode of Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’re cruising Route 66. We’ll be examining its iconic place in New Mexico’s history, from looking at how its neon-soaked aesthetics were influenced by Native American communities, to honoring the surprising role it played in our state’s LGBTQ+ history, with plenty of other stops along the way.
And this is your chance to share your stories of Route 66 with us on the air! Did your family journey across the country on the storied road? What was their experience like? Or do you live in a town that changed with the coming of the highway? Tell us about it. Or do you want to talk about 66’s classic vibes? You can leave a recorded message right here on this page using the widget below, email us at LetsTalk@KUNM.org, or call in live during the show, Thursday morning at 9.