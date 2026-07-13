Let's Talk about 100 years of Route 66

Let's Talk New Mexico, 7/16, 9am: As the old song says, get hip to this timely tip: 2026 marks the centennial year of one of our country’s most storied roads, the “highway that’s the best,” which took drivers motoring West: none other than Route 66. Formerly New Mexico’s primary east-west highway, 66 is no longer officially designated, but that’s not stopping towns, museums, drivers, and historians from celebrating its legacy all year long.

Yep, on the next episode of Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’re cruising Route 66. We’ll be examining its iconic place in New Mexico’s history, from looking at how its neon-soaked aesthetics were influenced by Native American communities, to honoring the surprising role it played in our state’s LGBTQ+ history, with plenty of other stops along the way.