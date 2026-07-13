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Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's Talk about 100 years of Route 66

By Ty Bannerman
Published July 13, 2026 at 8:56 AM MDT
A Route 66 Sign on Central Avenue in Albuquerque at night.
Rainer Grosskopf/Getty Images
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Stockbyte Unreleased
A Route 66 Sign on Central Avenue in Albuquerque at night.

Let's Talk New Mexico, 7/16, 9am: As the old song says, get hip to this timely tip: 2026 marks the centennial year of one of our country’s most storied roads, the “highway that’s the best,” which took drivers motoring West: none other than Route 66. Formerly New Mexico’s primary east-west highway, 66 is no longer officially designated, but that’s not stopping towns, museums, drivers, and historians from celebrating its legacy all year long.

Yep, on the next episode of Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’re cruising Route 66. We’ll be examining its iconic place in New Mexico’s history, from looking at how its neon-soaked aesthetics were influenced by Native American communities, to honoring the surprising role it played in our state’s LGBTQ+ history, with plenty of other stops along the way.

And this is your chance to share your stories of Route 66 with us on the air! Did your family journey across the country on the storied road? What was their experience like? Or do you live in a town that changed with the coming of the highway? Tell us about it. Or do you want to talk about 66’s classic vibes? You can leave a recorded message right here on this page using the widget below, email us at LetsTalk@KUNM.org, or call in live during the show, Thursday morning at 9.

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Ty Bannerman
Ty Bannerman has been writing about New Mexico for over a decade. He is the author of the history book Forgotten Albuquerque and his work has appeared in New Mexico Magazine, Atlas Obscura, Eater, and the American Literary Review. While at the Weekly Alibi, Albuquerque’s alternative newspaper, he served as food editor, features editor and managing editor. He co-hosts two podcasts: City on the Edge, which tells Albuquerque stories, and Anytown, USA, which virtually explores a different US county each week. He has two children and way too many dogs and chickens.
See stories by Ty Bannerman