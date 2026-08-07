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Let's Talk New Mexico

Let’s talk about Santa Fe Indian Market

By Jeanette DeDios
Published August 7, 2026 at 6:59 PM MDT
Shoppers check out booths at Santa Fe Indian Market.
SWAIA
Shoppers check out booths at Santa Fe Indian Market.

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 08/13, 9am: Every year thousands of Indigenous artists travel to Santa Fe to sell and share their artwork to the masses at the Santa Fe plaza. Now in its 104th year, the Santa Fe Indian Market has become the largest juried Native art market in the world and has grown into a hub for fashion shows, film festivals and nonprofits committed to highlighting and showcasing Indigenous art.

On this week’s Let’s Talk New Mexico, we will explore the timeline of the Santa Fe Indian Market and how it’s become an annual staple in New Mexico for both vendors and buyers alike. We’ll discuss how this market has grown into an epicenter for Indigenous people to come together in community to not only share works of art but also bring awareness to ongoing issues facing Indian Country. And we want to hear from you too! Have you ever been to Santa Fe Indian Market? What was the experience like? Or if you haven’t been, what’s keeping you away? If you’re an annual attendee, what keeps you coming back each year? How does it stand out from other markets? And why is it important to keep these cultural spaces alive? We want to hear all your Indian Market stories so leave us a message with your memories at the link below, email us at LetsTalk@KUNM.org or call in live, Thursday morning at 9am, at (505) 277-5866.

Resources and sources:

Santa Fe Indian Market website: https://www.swaia.org/

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Let's Talk New Mexico Santa Fe Indian Marketindigenous communities
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Jeanette DeDios
Jeanette DeDios is from the Jicarilla Apache and Diné Nations and grew up in Albuquerque, NM. She graduated from the University of New Mexico in 2022 where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism, English and Film. She’s a former Local News Fund Fellow. Jeanette can be contacted at jeanettededios@kunm.org.
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