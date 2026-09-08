© 2026 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's Talk about green chile

By Florian Knowles
Published September 8, 2026 at 8:59 AM MDT
FILE - A basket of fresh harvested green chile waiting to be roasted at Grajeda Hatch Chile Market is seen in Hatch, N.M., on July 12, 2012. New Mexico produced more than 53,000 tons of its most famous crop during the last growing season in 2022, meaning more chile peppers found their way into salsas and onto dinner plates than the previous year. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)
Susan Montoya Bryan/AP
/
AP
FILE - A basket of fresh harvested green chile waiting to be roasted at Grajeda Hatch Chile Market is seen in Hatch, N.M., on July 12, 2012. New Mexico produced more than 53,000 tons of its most famous crop during the last growing season in 2022, meaning more chile peppers found their way into salsas and onto dinner plates than the previous year. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

Let's Talk New Mexico, 9/10, 9am: No New Mexican is the same, but this time of year, it seems like all of us can be united through chile. Red or green, the pepper— technically a fruit — is a cornerstone of the state’s identity from cuisine, to art, to the economy. However, this year was one of the toughest for the crop, with drought creating challenges for farmers, and labor shortages threatening to leave fields unpicked.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico we’re talking about the iconic New Mexico chile, the current industry, and the work scientists are putting into improving it. We know you have a fiery passion for this spicy morsel, so tell us about it! What questions or concerns do you have about New Mexico chile? What dishes or recipes featuring chile can you not get enough of? Or maybe you wanna drop a diss on Colorado chile? We want to hear it! Leave us a message at the link below, email us at LetsTalk@KUNM.org or call in live, Thursday morning at 9am, at (505) 277-5866.

Let's Talk New Mexico
Stay Connected
Florian Knowles
Florian Knowles is a recent graduate of the University of New Mexico, majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications. Originally from Aurora, Colorado, Florian is now happy to call Albuquerque home. His previous journalistic experience includes being a student reporter for KUNM, an audience engagement intern at Chalkbeat and a research intern for the New Mexico Local News Map.<br/><br/>Florian is a fellow with the New Mexico Local News Fellowships and Internships Program, which places emerging journalists in newsrooms across New Mexico. Learn more at <a href="https://www.newmexicolocalnewsfellowships.org/">www.newmexicolocalnewsfellowships.org</a>.<br/>
See stories by Florian Knowles