Let's Talk about green chile

Let's Talk New Mexico, 9/10, 9am: No New Mexican is the same, but this time of year, it seems like all of us can be united through chile. Red or green, the pepper— technically a fruit — is a cornerstone of the state’s identity from cuisine, to art, to the economy. However, this year was one of the toughest for the crop, with drought creating challenges for farmers, and labor shortages threatening to leave fields unpicked.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico we’re talking about the iconic New Mexico chile, the current industry, and the work scientists are putting into improving it. We know you have a fiery passion for this spicy morsel, so tell us about it! What questions or concerns do you have about New Mexico chile? What dishes or recipes featuring chile can you not get enough of? Or maybe you wanna drop a diss on Colorado chile? We want to hear it! Leave us a message at the link below, email us at LetsTalk@KUNM.org or call in live, Thursday morning at 9am, at (505) 277-5866.