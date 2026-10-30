Let's talk about the 2026 Midterm Elections

Let's Talk New Mexico, 11/5, 9a: The Midterm Election season is coming to a close, logging record amounts of advertising dollars around the country and potentially inaugurating a shift in power at the national level. New Mexico voters are choosing a new governor and weighing in on constitutional amendments to pay legislators, curtail the governor’s veto power, change how regents are appointed to higher education institutions, and shift the timing for school board elections.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, a roundtable of journalists will break down the results in New Mexico and nationally and we want to hear from you. What brought you out to vote in this election? Which candidates, issues or amendments got you excited to participate? Or did you decide NOT to vote this year? Why?