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Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's talk about the 2026 Midterm Elections

By Megan Kamerick
Published October 30, 2026 at 2:55 PM MDT
Voter casting a mail in ballot.
Lbeaumont
/
via Wikimedia Commons
Voter casting a mail in ballot.

Let's Talk New Mexico, 11/5, 9a: The Midterm Election season is coming to a close, logging record amounts of advertising dollars around the country and potentially inaugurating a shift in power at the national level. New Mexico voters are choosing a new governor and weighing in on constitutional amendments to pay legislators, curtail the governor’s veto power, change how regents are appointed to higher education institutions, and shift the timing for school board elections.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, a roundtable of journalists will break down the results in New Mexico and nationally and we want to hear from you. What brought you out to vote in this election? Which candidates, issues or amendments got you excited to participate? Or did you decide NOT to vote this year? Why?

Leave a message for us at the link below, email us at Letstalk@kunm.org, or call in live Thursday starting at 9 a.m. at (505) 277-5866.

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Megan Kamerick
Megan has been a journalist for 25 years and worked at business weeklies in San Antonio, New Orleans and Albuquerque. She first came to KUNM as a phone volunteer on the pledge drive in 2005. That led to volunteering on Women’s Focus, Weekend Edition and the Global Music Show. She was then hired as Morning Edition host in 2015, then the All Things Considered host in 2018. Megan was hired as News Director in 2021.
See stories by Megan Kamerick