November is Native American Heritage Month and we’re celebrating by taking a look at Native contributions in our state. From Native American owned businesses to literary contributions, our guests will be on hand to discuss how the Indigenous cultures of New Mexico have helped to make the Land of Enchantment what it is today, while also acknowledging that there’s more work to be done.

And we’d love to hear from you! What aspects of New Mexico’s Native Americans’ accomplishments are you most proud of? What do you think needs to be improved? And how do you honor the contributions of our states’ 23 sovereign Pueblos, nations and tribes? Leave us a message below, email us at LetsTalk@KUNM.org or call in live, this Thursday morning at 9.