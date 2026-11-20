Let's Talk New Mexico, 11/26 9a: Spend your Thanksgiving morning with this special archive edition of what was formerly known as the KUNM Callin Show. We revisit a 2014 show hosted by Paul Ingles where he interviews legendary Albuquerque broadcaster and community leader Art Schreiber, who died Nov. 7 at age 98 in Albuquerque.

Ingles welcomes Schreiber to tell stories about all of it and share his rare recordings with The Beatles. We will not be taking calls or emails on this show.

Additional Resources:

Former journalist and advocate for the blind, Art Schreiber, was 'open to everybody' - Albuquerque Journal

Art Schreiber obituary

The Beatles in America 1964 Radio Special

Audio Clips from The Beatles Grand Tour of the U.S.A from Art Schreiber