TrillBot on Studio 505 Ahead of Their "Leap" Album Release Party

Tues. 4/15 7pm. Tonight Studio 505 features a conversation and live DJ set with TrillBot (Will Ribbans) recorded last week in KUNM's Studio A with host Brandon Kennedy and engineer Chris Alires.

The release of TrillBot's latest EP "Leap" is this Thursday, April 17th from 7:30pm - 11pm at Sister Bar (407 Central Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102).

This album celebrates taking a leap of faith in pursuit of the dream!

Supporting acts: Kid Plastic, Dollar Store Queen, Jaxsun Planet, Pocket Elephant.

Instagram: @trillbot

Facebook: facebook.com/trillbot

