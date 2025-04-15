© 2025 KUNM
KUNM Studio Sessions
Studio 505

TrillBot on Studio 505 Ahead of Their "Leap" Album Release Party

By Brandon Kennedy
Published April 15, 2025 at 3:07 PM MDT
Trill Bot
Producer, DJ, and musician Trill Bot (Will Ribbans)

Tues. 4/15 7pm. Tonight Studio 505 features a conversation and live DJ set with TrillBot (Will Ribbans) recorded last week in KUNM's Studio A with host Brandon Kennedy and engineer Chris Alires.

The release of TrillBot's latest EP "Leap" is this Thursday, April 17th from 7:30pm - 11pm at Sister Bar (407 Central Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102).

This album celebrates taking a leap of faith in pursuit of the dream!

Supporting acts: Kid Plastic, Dollar Store Queen, Jaxsun Planet, Pocket Elephant.

TrillBot and friends celebrating the release of their album "Leap"
Trill Bot
TrillBot and friends celebrating the release of their album "Leap" Thurs. April 17

Instagram: @trillbot

Facebook: facebook.com/trillbot

Spotify:

Brandon Kennedy
