Lazy Sue Brings Retro Power Pop Back to Studio 505

Originally from New Mexico and now based in Austin, retro power pop outfit Lazy Sue returned to Studio 505 for their second in-studio session, joining host Andre Lacerda to debut three new singles.

The conversation ranged from craft and growing as musicians together to bears, David Muir, and an uncertain — but exciting — road ahead. It's a candid, wide-ranging chat that captures where the band is right now, both musically and personally.

Interviewed by: Andre Lacerda

Engineered by: Marsha Broyles

Listen to the full session above, then keep the vibe going with the Artist Curated Playlist below.

Jessica Allen Lazy Sue returns to KUNM

Artist Curated Hour: Lazy Sue's Influences

Curious what's been shaping Lazy Sue's sound? Check out their Artist Curated Hour playlist below, where the band walks us through the music that made them — the influences, the deep cuts, and the songs that shaped who they are today.