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Studio 505

Lazy Sue Brings Retro Power Pop Back to Studio 505

By Andre Lacerda
Published July 31, 2026 at 5:32 PM MDT
Lazy Sue performs in KUNM's Studio A
Andre Lacerda
Lazy Sue performs in KUNM's Studio A

Originally from New Mexico and now based in Austin, retro power pop outfit Lazy Sue returned to Studio 505 for their second in-studio session, joining host Andre Lacerda to debut three new singles.

The conversation ranged from craft and growing as musicians together to bears, David Muir, and an uncertain — but exciting — road ahead. It's a candid, wide-ranging chat that captures where the band is right now, both musically and personally.

Interviewed by: Andre Lacerda
Engineered by: Marsha Broyles

Listen to the full session above, then keep the vibe going with the Artist Curated Playlist below.

Lazy Sue returns to KUNM
Jessica Allen
Lazy Sue returns to KUNM

Artist Curated Hour: Lazy Sue's Influences

Curious what's been shaping Lazy Sue's sound? Check out their Artist Curated Hour playlist below, where the band walks us through the music that made them — the influences, the deep cuts, and the songs that shaped who they are today.

Studio 505
Andre Lacerda
Andre is a seasoned broadcaster who has lived a second life in the marketing/advertising, freelance feature film adaptation and improvisational comedy worlds...Born in Brazil, he has a deep understanding of the multicultural nuances of music, specifically, jazz which is enriched by his strong native fluency in Portuguese, English, and Spanish. Andre joined KUNM in 2017 and is the host of ‘The House That Jazz Built’ on Sundays at 11:00 pm Mountain, ‘All That Jazz’ on Mondays at 12:00pm Mountain and occasionally hosts ‘Afternoon Freeform’ and the ‘Global Music’ show.
See stories by Andre Lacerda