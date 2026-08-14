What happens when a global wanderer, music teacher, and local TV host stops by the studio? A masterclass in musical connection. Seth Hoffman is an independent singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist blending heartfelt acoustic originals, live-looping, and storytelling. This week on Studio 505 host Andre Lacerda sat down with Hoffman to chat about life on the road, finding common ground, and his ABQ performances.

Check out the full performance above and artist hour playlist playlist below!

