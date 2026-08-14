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KUNM Studio Sessions
Studio 505

Seth Hoffman

By Andre Lacerda
Published August 14, 2026 at 2:07 PM MDT

What happens when a global wanderer, music teacher, and local TV host stops by the studio? A masterclass in musical connection. Seth Hoffman is an independent singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist blending heartfelt acoustic originals, live-looping, and storytelling. This week on Studio 505 host Andre Lacerda sat down with Hoffman to chat about life on the road, finding common ground, and his ABQ performances.

Check out the full performance above and artist hour playlist playlist below!

Studio 505
Andre Lacerda
Andre is a seasoned broadcaster who has lived a second life in the marketing/advertising, freelance feature film adaptation and improvisational comedy worlds...Born in Brazil, he has a deep understanding of the multicultural nuances of music, specifically, jazz which is enriched by his strong native fluency in Portuguese, English, and Spanish. Andre joined KUNM in 2017 and is the host of ‘The House That Jazz Built’ on Sundays at 11:00 pm Mountain, ‘All That Jazz’ on Mondays at 12:00pm Mountain and occasionally hosts ‘Afternoon Freeform’ and the ‘Global Music’ show.
See stories by Andre Lacerda