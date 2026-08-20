Albuquerque native Ron Crowder brings his signature blend of rock, pop, funk, and soul to KUNM to celebrate his latest album, Moving at the Speed of Life. The award-winning singer-songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, backed by an all-star lineup featuring some of New Mexico’s finest musicians, sat down with All That Jazz host Allison Davis to talk new work and his three decades shaping New Mexico’s music scene. As the owner of Albuquerque’s InCrowd Productions, he has earned widespread recognition as a producer and recording engineer, taking home top honors at the New Mexico Music Awards for Song of the Year, Producer of the Year, and Best Recording Engineer.

Known for his soulful vocals and sharp songwriting, Crowder's career spans decades of global touring and collaborations with diverse acts, including Three Dog Night, The Zombies, and three-time Grammy winner Fantastic Negrito. Listen to the interview and performance above for a preview his latest studio craftsmanship brought to life in KUNM’s Studio A. Keep the vibe going with Ron's Artist Hour Curated Playlist below.

The Moving at the Speed of Life album release party is Friday, August 28th at Fusion 708 in Albuquerque.