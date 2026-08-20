© 2026 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNM Studio Sessions
Studio 505

Ron Crowder

By Allison Davis
Published August 20, 2026 at 3:48 PM MDT

Albuquerque native Ron Crowder brings his signature blend of rock, pop, funk, and soul to KUNM to celebrate his latest album, Moving at the Speed of Life. The award-winning singer-songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, backed by an all-star lineup featuring some of New Mexico’s finest musicians, sat down with All That Jazz host Allison Davis to talk new work and his three decades shaping New Mexico’s music scene. As the owner of Albuquerque’s InCrowd Productions, he has earned widespread recognition as a producer and recording engineer, taking home top honors at the New Mexico Music Awards for Song of the Year, Producer of the Year, and Best Recording Engineer.

Known for his soulful vocals and sharp songwriting, Crowder's career spans decades of global touring and collaborations with diverse acts, including Three Dog Night, The Zombies, and three-time Grammy winner Fantastic Negrito. Listen to the interview and performance above for a preview his latest studio craftsmanship brought to life in KUNM’s Studio A. Keep the vibe going with Ron's Artist Hour Curated Playlist below.

The Moving at the Speed of Life album release party is Friday, August 28th at Fusion 708 in Albuquerque.

Studio 505
Allison Davis
See stories by Allison Davis