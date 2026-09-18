STUDIO 505 celebrates 25 Years of High Mayhem

On September 22, Studio 505 features Santa Fe bassist, conductor, sound engineer, and artistic researcher Carlos Santistevan, whose expansive musical practice spans punk, jazz, improvisation, and experimental performance. As the director of High Mayhem Emerging Arts Collective, founded in Santa Fe in 2001, Carlos has been deeply involved in building and supporting the experimental arts community in the Southwest. Tune in for Robert Stokowy’s conversation with Carlos about his music, his work with High Mayhem, and a playlist featuring artists with upcoming concerts across Central New Mexico.