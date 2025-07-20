Professor warns about microplastics in beverage containers

University Showcase 7/15 8a: The University of New Mexico has been engaged in a number of studies around microplastics and how widespread they are in our bodies. This work has revealed high levels of microplastics in human placentas and in our brain tissue.

Research in China recently revealed that disposable beverage cups can contain thousands of microplastic particles. And Indian researchers found numerous microplastics in single use cups. Clauda Pratesi is an assistant professor at the UNM College of Population Health and also directs the Masters in Public Health Program. On this episode, she discusses the many places microplastics show up in our beverage packaging and food containers, and how she teaches her students about these hazards and how to minimize them.

Resources:

Plastic Pollution Coalition

Global Ecolabelling Coalition

Beat the Microbead - Free app allows you to scan cosmetics and personal care products for microplastics

