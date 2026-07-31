Susan Loubet interviews Tasia Young

Susan Loubet interviewed Tasia Young on the July 25th "Women's Focus" on KUNM. Tasia had just written a book, The Change Makers, How New Mexico Became the Land of Women's Equality, published by UNM Press. Tasia worked at the NM Legislature as an analyst and lobbyist, but she was the Director of the New Mexico Commission on the Status of Women for 10 years, from 1975-1985. Susan Loubet was also a former director of the New Mexico Commission on the Status of Women. Tasia died two days after the live interview on KUNM.