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Women's Focus

Susan Loubet interviews Tasia Young

By Susan Thom Loubet
Published July 31, 2026 at 4:53 PM MDT
Tasia Young

Susan Loubet interviewed Tasia Young on the July 25th "Women's Focus" on KUNM. Tasia had just written a book, The Change Makers, How New Mexico Became the Land of Women's Equality, published by UNM Press. Tasia worked at the NM Legislature as an analyst and lobbyist, but she was the Director of the New Mexico Commission on the Status of Women for 10 years, from 1975-1985. Susan Loubet was also a former director of the New Mexico Commission on the Status of Women. Tasia died two days after the live interview on KUNM.

Women's Focus
Susan Thom Loubet
See stories by Susan Thom Loubet