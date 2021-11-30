2017 Election

-
After an extra long campaign season in Albuquerque, voters gave Democrat Tim Keller a big win in last night’s runoff mayoral election against Republican…
-
Republican Dan Lewis gathered in a Downtown ballroom with his supporters to make sense of what happened. “This has always been about a cause, that is, to…
-
Early voting for the runoff election for Albuquerque’s mayor and the District 5 City Council seat is open. Since no mayoral candidate took half the vote…
-
Millennials are some of the least likely people to vote in city elections Ramon Montoya, a member of the New Mexico Voter Registration Group, said. The…
-
Voters whittled the eight-candidate ballot for mayor down to just two contenders: state Auditor Tim Keller and Westside City Councilor Dan Lewis. About…
-
Employers in Albuquerque will not have to offer paid sick leave to workers in the city for the foreseeable future. Sick leave opponents edged out…
-
The youngest of Albuquerque’s mayoral hopefuls got only 6.8 percent of the vote on Tuesday. But Gus Pedrotty plans to have an impact on the city even…
-
It is Election Day in Albuquerque, and if the early voter numbers are any indication, the city will see a larger turnout than in previous years.A quarter…
-
Folks gathered at polling locations across Albuquerque today to decide on the next mayor and city councilors, and a sick leave question. The line was long…
-
Will voters in Albuquerque decide on Tuesday, Oct. 3, that businesses in the city have to provide paid sick leave to workers? Opponents say it will hurt…