Arthur Bell

The final presidential debate of 2020 got passing marks because the candidates managed to take turns. But rarely did they roll out the kind of action…
The Black New Mexico Movement held a rally on Saturday, Sept. 12, in Rio Rancho, the more conservative, smaller city that neighbors Albuquerque. Fifty or…
Demonstrations against racism and police violence continue around the United States and here in New Mexico. KUNM’s team has been to nearly all of them in…
Let’s Talk New Mexico 7/30, 8a: The Trump administration announced last week that it’s sending 35 federal agents to Albuquerque, saying they’ll fight…
The country is grappling with practical steps for ending police brutality and racism in policing. We explore some local ideas in episode 74, from…
In episode 73, we talk to and about militia groups in New Mexico that have floated around the edges of demonstrations against racist police violence and…
Groups of armed civilians have turned up at Albuquerque Black Lives Matter demonstrations in the last week, alarming peaceful protesters, and saying they…
Every day for over a week, masses of people in Albuquerque have showed up in public to condemn state violence against black people and call for systemic…
Most of the demonstrations calling for justice and an end to racist police violence in New Mexico over the last two weeks have been in Albuquerque. On…
Police violence takes many forms, and some communities in Albuquerque experience it much more than others. On Let's Talk New Mexico this week, we'll hear…