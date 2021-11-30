-
As the U.S. prepared to detonate the first atomic bomb in New Mexico in the ’40s, the federal government sought uranium on Navajo land. Decades later,…
-
Research has shown that newborns have healthier birth weights when their mothers receive proper prenatal care and that stress can contribute to early…
-
The number of babies born dependent on drugs in New Mexico more than tripled between 2008 and 2017 according to new data from the state Department of…
-
Only a small handful of lockups around the country let new moms who are behind bars breastfeed their infants. But the Bernalillo County jail—the biggest…
-
Babies who are born underweight are at higher risk of developing health problems or even dying. New state data show the rate of babies born with low birth…
-
KUNM Call In Show 8/27 8a: Advocates around the state are working to help new moms who want to breastfeed make it happen. They’re embarking on campaigns…