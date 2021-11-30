Bill McCamley

-
About 100,000 New Mexicans are receiving unemployment benefits right now. Many of those people lost their jobs due to the pandemic, and some of those jobs…
-
About 100,000 New Mexicans are on the state’s rolls for unemployment insurance right now. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of them qualify for…
-
We get into what money really is. We take a dive into a bill that looks to create a public bank. We talk with a member of a financial innovation group…
-
The national unemployment rate dropped in July to just over 10%, while New Mexico’s unemployment rate rose in that period to just over 12%. One reason is…
-
Now that the state is slowly relaxing the shutdown orders, some are considering getting back to business. In episode 67 we talk with small business owners…
-
Episode 50 is all about athletes and sports, and the pandemic's impacts on the players, the communities, the economy—and our spirits. What are games like…
-
Episode 47 is all about this relief money folks have been promised. Where's that unemployment? That stimulus money? That small business relief? That food…
-
The U.S. Senate passed a relief package Wednesday that includes a boost for unemployment. If the House also approves the measure and President Trump signs…
-
In episode 27, we hear from tipped service-industry workers about what they're facing as restaurants and bars around the state close their doors—unless…