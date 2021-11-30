© 2021 KUNM
Biology

  Cottonwood.jpg
    Trees
    Katie Stone
    ,
    Trees do a lot more for us than we ever do for them. This week we'll learn more about the mighty cottonwood, and other…
  Porcupine.jpg
    Porcupines Of The Rio Grande
    Katie Stone
    ,
    Learn about the porcupines of the Rio Grande Valley with biologist Dan Shaw and some of his team of student scientists. These elusive…
  Bats.jpg
    Bats
    Katie Stone
    ,
    6/24 9a: This episode of The Children's Hour had live bats in the studio to help us learn more about these incredible flying mammals that live in our…
  Jaguar.jpg
    Endangered Species
    Katie Stone
    ,
    On this edition of The Children's Hour, we learned about endangered animals with our friends from Jimmy Carter Middle School in Albuquerque. Plus, what's…
  tanager.jpg
    Migration In New Mexico
    Katie Stone
    ,
    Fall is in the air and so are the birds. Find out which species migrate and which make New Mexico their home year round with our friends from Audubon New…
  Crane.JPG
    Wild Things
    Katie Stone
    ,
    Sat. 2/6, 9a: The wild things of New Mexico are sometimes visitors and sometimes lifelong residents. We'll be joined by wildlife biologist Wendy Brown and…
  LuchoInCave.jpg
    Clowns N' Caves
    Katie Stone
    ,
    Sat. 1/16, 9a: Clown around with Lucho Guzmán Cardozo who visits The Children's Hour all the way from Colombia. Plus, we'll discover the wonders of caves…