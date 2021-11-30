-
Protesters in Albuquerque were out multiple nights in a row after the verdict in the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor was announced September 23. A…
The Black New Mexico Movement held a rally on Saturday, Sept. 12, in Rio Rancho, the more conservative, smaller city that neighbors Albuquerque. Fifty or…
Late last year, Nahje Flowers, a lineman for UNM’s football team, died by suicide after a long battle with depression noted by family and friends. His…
As the summer season transitions into fall, it is important to note that September, the ninth month of the year, isn’t just for football and the start of…
Every day for over a week, masses of people in Albuquerque have showed up in public to condemn state violence against black people and call for systemic…
U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland on Tuesday cancelled her election watch party to instead stream a conversation with local community leaders organizing for racial…