It just got a little easier for people raising kids to run for public office in Albuquerque. The city announced this week a change to election rules that…
New Mexico voters overwhelmingly support public financing as a way to counter big money in elections, according to a new report by the Center for the…
KUNM Call In Show 4/13 8a: Governor Susana Martinez vetoed a record 51 percent of the bills state lawmakers sent to her desk this year. She vetoed the…
These are some of the major ethics and transparency measures that flew or floundered during this year's 60-day legislative session.Public Accountability…
KUNM Call In Show 2/9 8a: With fresh leadership in the state Legislature has come new enthusiasm for reforms aimed at cracking down on potential…
In front of a group of commercial real estate developers, Gov. Susana Martinez signed a bill she said will make the campaign finance system more accurate…
KUNM Call In Show Thu. 2/25 8a: State legislators passed a budget, created a REAL-ID driver's license fix, cracked down on DWI and child porn and advanced…
A state House panel on Tuesday approved a bill that would give political candidates and elected officials clearer guidelines on how they can spend money…
The People, Power and Democracy project is focusing on state government ethics and transparency in the 2016 legislative session. Correspondent Gwyneth…
We are more than halfway through the legislative session and the bills are starting to move more quickly on their way to the finish line next Thursday.…