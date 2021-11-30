Census 2020

-
Earlier this month, KUNM reported about an online portal, Districtr, where New Mexicans can draw and submit their own maps to the Citizen Redistricting…
Following last year’s Census, New Mexico lawmakers will redraw congressional and state legislative districts this fall. A coalition of community…
The census is one of the more important events in our democracy. Every 10 years each person is counted so that resources can be allocated, programs…
The Black New Mexico Movement held a rally on Saturday, Sept. 12, in Rio Rancho, the more conservative, smaller city that neighbors Albuquerque. Fifty or…
After COVID-19 hit, federal officials initially gave extra time to Census collectors to count every person living in the United States. But then they…
The census taken every ten years determines how much federal money goes to New Mexico programs for things like schools, small businesses, health care,…
Let's Talk New Mexico 2/6 8a: The 2020 Census begins in April, and it will determine New Mexico's congressional representation and the allocation of…
The 2020 census starts in a couple months, and organizers are reaching out to populations in New Mexico that historically were undercounted. A bill to…
The 2020 Census is coming up this spring. The once-every-decade survey determines how much federal funding New Mexico gets for things like food and…
The 10-year census count will begin next year. But there’s plenty about it that might make some folks nervous in New Mexico. Just last week, the Census…