A group of New Mexico prosecutors, defense attorneys and advocates filed a lawsuit in federal district court Wednesday to block Immigration and Customs…
Nationally, about 43,000 immigration court hearings have been canceled as a result of the federal government shutdown. It’s estimated that 20,000 more…
New Mexico is still too slow in delivering food and medical assistance to the many people here who need it—and the problem is the people in charge. That’s…
New Mexico’s criminal justice system gets clogged. The courts, the public prosecutors and defenders, they’ve all said they don’t have enough money or…
KUNM Call In Show 5/18 8a. Many New Mexicans are struggling with drug and alcohol addiction. When they break the law for driving under the influence or…
When she was running for office, Susana Martinez campaigned on open government and promises of transparency. But journalists here say her administration…
Lawyers delivered opening statements and the Albuquerque Police Department’s chief took the stand in the first day of the trial for two former officers…
In an ongoing, decades-long conflict about whether public assistance in New Mexico is available to people who need it most, a federal judge has…
Court proceedings were paused in a hearing about the slow processing of food stamps applications last week when it seemed like a former state employee…
How quickly criminal cases work their way through the system has a big impact on defendants’ lives. And it’s been a little over a year since the state…