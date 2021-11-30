-
The U.S. Census Bureau released more data from the 2020 U.S. Census today, including diversity numbers. There were large increases to many non-white races and ethnicities, which they attribute to simply asking better questions. However, some are still concerned that a proposed citizenship question and pandemic-related challenges still led to an undercount of certain populations.
-
The inaugural #BlackBirdersWeek kicked off on Sunday. The virtual event came about in response to the racist incident in Central Park last week when a...
-
Let’s Talk New Mexico 2/27 8am: It’s near the end of Black History Month, and we’re going to be talking about the impact of black people on the culture of…
-
The National Institutes of Health is in Albuquerque this week for its All of Us Research Program to better tailor medical treatment to individual…
-
When patients are faced with bias and racism, they can end up receiving poor treatment or get a wrong diagnosis. But over the years, more and more medical…
-
University of New Mexico undergraduate tuition has gone up over 50 percent in the last decade. The UNM Board of Regents gave the green light to raise…
-
02/16 Professor Heather Canavan had a practice of giving her students extra credit for using their knowledge to design products for real-world problems.…
-
Women’s marches sprung up for a second year in villages, towns and cities around New Mexico this weekend with a call to vote in the coming elections and…
-
January 20, 2018: Second year of Women's March takes place nationwide this weekend; Women, including Olympic gymnasts, detail during sentencing how…
-
The 2016 election is just around the corner, less than four weeks away. Republican Supreme Court Justice Judith Nakamura is running to keep her seat on…