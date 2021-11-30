Election 2018

-
Democratic U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich won a second term last night, beating Republican Mick Rich and Libertarian Gary Johnson.Sen. Heinrich talked about…
-
Democrat Deb Haaland won New Mexico’s race for the open First District U.S. House seat.Haaland told a crowd of her supporters at the Democratic party…
-
Election night saw gains for New Mexico Democrats. Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham won the governorship by a healthy margin, outpacing opponent Steve…
-
Many Democrats here were overjoyed by this election’s blue wave in New Mexico, but lots of people are still concerned about how divided the nation is.At…
-
Libertarians in New Mexico didn’t do so well this election. None of the five candidates running for office here won their races.But Senate candidate Gary…
-
Are you trying to figure out how to get to the polls on Tuesday?Some ride-sharing companies, cities and local political parties are offering free or…
-
Immigration is one of this election’s biggest issues. Tammy WilkersonHill-Fisher teaches English as a second language with the Immigrant and Refugee…
-
Let's Talk New Mexico 11/1 8a: The 2018 mid-term election is just days away on Tuesday, November 6, 2018. New Mexico voters will choose our next governor…
-
On a windy weekday, KUNM went to a modest farm in Albuquerque’s South Valley. From there we continue our Voices Behind the Vote series with a voter who’s…
-
Most other states around the country have some kind of watchdog agency in place to investigate politicians and other powerful people entrusted with public…