-
New Mexico and Colorado put limitations in place back in the spring and summer, respectively. And Nevada recently tightened its capacity restrictions...
-
Clifton White and Selinda Guerrero organized Free Them All Fridays for months, speaking out against conditions and abuses in New Mexico prisons. White had…
-
An Albuquerque church with thousands of members, Legacy Church, is suing the state of New Mexico over a public health order church leaders say violates…
-
New Mexico Senators asked a local news reporter to leave a committee meeting Thursday at the Roundhouse, citing a Senate rule that bars recording these…
-
All around the country, questions about law enforcement and free speech are coming to the fore as police clash with demonstrators. Scores of officers were…
-
When extremist speakers come to town, free speech advocates argue it’s their right under the First Amendment to say whatever they want. But what does it…
-
Did Gov. Susana Martinez violate the state’s sunshine law by failing to provide public records to a Santa Fe newspaper? That’s one of two questions at the…
-
When she was running for office, Susana Martinez campaigned on open government and promises of transparency. But journalists here say her administration…
-
The SFR v. Gov. Susana Martinez trial began today in state District Court with the governor’s high-powered, contract defense lawyer attacking the…
-
Extremist opinion writer Milo Yiannopoulos delivered a speech at New Mexico’s flagship university in Albuquerque on Friday just hours after President…