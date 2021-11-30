Gerrymandering

-
Every 10 years after the census, the New Mexico state Legislature redraws its districts. While redistricting is always a contentious and often partisan…
-
If you have listened to the show for a while, a few months back, you may have heard an interview we had with Stephen Heintz, a co-chair of the Commission…
-
The census is one of the more important events in our democracy. Every 10 years each person is counted so that resources can be allocated, programs…
-
The 2020 census is fast approaching and some lawmakers in Santa Fe are pushing for voting districts to be redrawn by an independent commission. When…
-
Lawmakers in Santa Fe are nearing the halfway point of this 30-day session. GwynethDoland of the People, Power and Democracy project spoke to KUNM's Chris…