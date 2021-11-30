gun rights

-
Cristina Carreon from the Alamogordo Daily News joins me to talk about the Red Flag law and how it is viewed in rural parts of the state. She provides…
-
New Mexico is among a handful of states that allow vague reporting on spending by lobbyists – people whose business it is to push an issue at the…
-
Lawmakers have advanced a package of gun control bills in the state legislature. There are two bills that would expand background checks. Another would…
-
Gun control is an issue driving at least one local to the polls and to an Albuquerque gun show. Scott McLeod is a teacher at West Mesa High School and…
-
Next month will see the first general election since the Las Vegas and Stoneman Douglas shootings. And New Mexico had a school shooting of its own in…
-
A high schooler from Carlsbad organized the Stand for the Second movement Wednesday for students who support the Second Amendment. Will Riley said he’s…
-
Some local schools encouraged their students to protest on Wednesday. But Rio Rancho High School was not one them.A little before 10 o’clock, about 15…