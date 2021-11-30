NAVA Education Project

-
Let's Talk New Mexico 3/18 8am: March is Women’s History Month, and we are taking a look at how the suffrage movement here in New Mexico continues to…
-
The final presidential debate of 2020 got passing marks because the candidates managed to take turns. But rarely did they roll out the kind of action…
-
The census is one of the more important events in our democracy. Every 10 years each person is counted so that resources can be allocated, programs…
-
The census taken every ten years determines how much federal money goes to New Mexico programs for things like schools, small businesses, health care,…
-
Episode 49 is all about the elections that are still coming up and the 2020 census. Advocates tell us that New Mexico is hard to count because it's big,…