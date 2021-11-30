New Mexico Restaurant Association

-
Restaurants in New Mexico are back where they were for a few days in late May, with limited outdoor seating, but no indoor dining allowed. New Mexico…
-
In episode 81, we check back for new developments on some of the impactful stories from YNMG from the past couple of months. What opportunities have been…
-
The restaurant industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. This week, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced they can re-open at 50%…
-
Will voters in Albuquerque decide on Tuesday, Oct. 3, that businesses in the city have to provide paid sick leave to workers? Opponents say it will hurt…