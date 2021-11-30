NM Dream Team

-
Episode 49 is all about the elections that are still coming up and the 2020 census. Advocates tell us that New Mexico is hard to count because it's big,…
08/25 7p: In July, DHS prepared to detain hundreds of immigrant children and families at the Fort Sill Military Base in Lawton, Oklahoma. At the same,…
President Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant policies have fueled anxiety among undocumented youth in New Mexico. There are local factors that cause stress,…
President-Elect Donald Trump is still talking building of a border wall and spurring speculation about deportations around the United States. Local civil…
Sun 7/10 7p: We interview Adriel Orozco of New Mexico Immigrant Law Center and Italia Aranda of New Mexico Dream Team for an update on the recent Supreme…
Sun 6/12 7p: In this week's show, we talk about defending the rights to protect our health and achieve our dreams. We will be featuring Nancy Koenigsberg…