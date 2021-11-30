-
Since a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, left 17 people dead back in February, some of the students who survived have been rallying for other young…
-
All around the United States, students filed out of their classrooms on Wednesday, March 14, to stand for school safety. It’s been a month since the mass…
-
Let's Talk New Mexico 3/1, 8a: After 17 people were killed in a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, last month, the national conversation has turned…
-
The Children's Hour Sat 2/24 9a: History is being made every day, and kids are part of the story. 14 year old Donovan Smith, an unsung hero of black…