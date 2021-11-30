-
People say bad street-lighting contributes to fatalities and violence in some parts of Albuquerque—and national studies bear this out. There’s plenty of…
Let's Talk New Mexico 5/16 8a: All around the country, more people who are walking are hit by drivers in neighborhoods with low incomes and in communities…
At night, for long stretches of road on large busy streets and residential ones, it’s completely dark in Southeast Albuquerque’s International District.…
There’s a part of Southeast Albuquerque that sees more than its share of people who are walking being hit and killed by drivers. In just five years, there…
Pedestrian fatalities are up all around the United States—and New Mexico is no exception. We’re on track to have one of the worst rates in the country,…
The feds released a report on the most dangerous intersection in central New Mexico for pedestrians. It links improvements there to the controversial…