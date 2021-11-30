Project ECHO

-
It all started at Dr. Sanjeev Arora's clinic in New Mexico. "One Friday afternoon, 18 years ago, I walked into my clinic in Albuquerque to see a 42-year...
-
University Showcase, Friday 01/17 8a: First responders undergo enormous stress on their jobs. They run into burning buildings, pull people from mangled…
-
In many parts of the world, including rural New Mexico, it's difficult for patients to access specialists in health care. But instead of moving more…
-
The U.S. Senate passed a bill Tuesday to give rural patients better access to high-quality medical care using a program developed at UNM.Here’s the…