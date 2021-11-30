registration

-
Eligible New Mexicans would be automatically registered to vote at Department of Motor Vehicles offices under a bill that lawmakers advanced Monday. Now,…
-
Who is eligible to vote?All U.S. citizens who are residents of the state of New Mexico, who will be at least 18 years of age by Election Day, and are not…
-
The 2016 general election is just four weeks away and Tuesday, Oct. 11, is the last day to register to vote this year in New Mexico.People who are…
-
The deadline to register to vote in the primary election is May 10th, 2016. New Mexico doesn’t have open primary elections, so if you’re not registered as…