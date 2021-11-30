-
New Mexico and Colorado put limitations in place back in the spring and summer, respectively. And Nevada recently tightened its capacity restrictions...
-
How can congregations safely congregate, if at all? Places of worship all across the country have been wrestling with the question since the coronavirus...
-
In episode 42, we talk to people of diverse faith backgrounds about how the pandemic is affecting them and their worship practices. On Monday, Legacy…
-
A sea of red hats and red shirts surrounded the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho last night as Trump supporters gathered to chant and shout their…
-
People around the nation packed major airports this past weekend denouncing President Trump’s executive order barring refugees and—temporarily—immigrants…
-
KUNM Call In Show 12/10 8a: In the wake of the terrorist attacks in Paris and San Bernardino, California, there's been an uptick in anti-Muslim rhetoric…
-
More than one in five New Mexicans is on food stamps—that’s almost half a million people. Advocates are concerned that coming changes could force people…