A bill that could expand access to dental services around the state made it through a legislative committee Wednesday. The measure would allow a new type…
When someone addicted to heroin or prescription wants to quit, the first step is to find a detox center where they can safely go through withdrawals from…
When a public health crisis gets out of control, it can overwhelm law enforcement agencies. That’s what’s happened with the Española Police Department as…
Research shows early childhood education is one of the most effective ways to prevent drug use later in life. That’s especially important in Rio Arriba…
Española has had one of the highest rates of heroin addiction in the country for decades. It’s a public health crisis that can create particular…
The U.S. Senate passed a bill Tuesday to give rural patients better access to high-quality medical care using a program developed at UNM.Here’s the…
At a rural health center in Española, a doctor and a community health worker are huddled around a computer, taking notes.On the screen is an array of…
A program that started in New Mexico is taking on the global shortage of child doctors. Project ECHO uses video conferencing to mentor rural doctors in…
KUNM Call In Show 4/2 8a:With high rates of illnesses like diabetes or addiction, rural New Mexicans have some of the most pressing medical needs in the…