Senate Education Committee

  • The passage of a constitutional amendment by voters promises to bring tens of millions of dollars to early childhood education and public schools
    Let's Talk how to use new education dollars
    Kaveh Mowahed
    On this week’s Let's Talk New Mexico, we look at what happens next now that voters approved a constitutional amendment to funnel more money from the Land Grant Permanent Fund into early childhood education and public schools.