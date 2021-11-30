-
In episode 51, we talk about food access, cooking and gardening during the pandemic. Being able to get healthy food is a problem for many people all the…
On a chilly night deep in the South Valley right along the Albuquerque city limits, a group of people dressed in heavy coats gathered on a street corner.…
Women's Focus, 11/9, Sat 12pm: The third annual South Valley Studio Tour takes place November 10 in Albuquerque's South Valley. It's an opportunity to see…
The Albuquerque Public School board members control a massive budget and policies affecting more than 80,000 students. Three seats are up for election…
Let's Talk NM 10/17, 8a:The Day of the Dead has become increasingly high profile in New Mexico over the past few years, with celebrations like…
The South Valley near Albuquerque has a long history of agricultural practice. Friday, October 4, marked the grand opening of a state-of-the-art…
It’s decision time for people hoping to get elected to leadership at the state’s largest public school district. Next Tuesday is the deadline to file for…
So many people in America suffer long-term and dangerous illnesses that come from poor nutrition. A doctor and chef in the South Valley near Albuquerque…
On a windy weekday, KUNM went to a modest farm in Albuquerque’s South Valley. From there we continue our Voices Behind the Vote series with a voter who’s…
When you go to your doctor’s office to get help for something like high blood pressure, you wouldn’t expect to get a prescription to join a walking group.…