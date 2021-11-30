transportation

-
New Mexico ranks 44th in the country for bicycle friendliness. A new study by the Santa Fe Police Department looked at 110 bicycle crashes that happened…
Summertime gives kids the chance to go outside and have some fun, but many don’t always have a way to get around town. A local Albuquerque group is…
Gov. Susana Martinez delivered the State of the State address Tuesday, January 16, at the start of this year’s 30-day legislative session. The session is…
Plans to create a new bus rapid transit system along historic Route 66 are generating intense controversy in Albuquerque.Supporters say it will bring…
Amtrak’s Southwest Chief passenger train route through northeastern New Mexico will not be altered. The train is the economic lifeline for many people in…