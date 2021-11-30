-
Early last month, President Biden extended a repayment pause for student loans until October 2021. In the meantime, college seniors graduating in the…
The 2020 legislative session is over. Gene Grant, host of New Mexico In Focus, recaps the biggest moments and topics, like the red-flag law (which…
Just half of New Mexico high school seniors last year filled out a form to get federal assistance in paying for college, according to state officals. Now,…
University of New Mexico undergraduate tuition has gone up over 50 percent in the last decade. The UNM Board of Regents gave the green light to raise…
The Higher Education Department announced this week that the share of tuition covered by the lottery scholarship will drop from 90 percent to 60 percent.…
Students at the University of New Mexico who pay their tuition online are going to have reach deeper into their pockets this semester. A 2.75 percent…
The cost of tuition at New Mexico public universities is rising and more students are taking advantage of the lottery scholarship, which pays almost full…
International students could get a big discount on eligible university tuition if an economic development idea succeeds in the state legislature.The…