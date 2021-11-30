Veronica Garcia

-
Let's Talk New Mexico 6/25, 8a: Teachers, parents and students are facing tough questions about what classes will look like as the pandemic stretches into…
-
Let's Talk New Mexico 4/2, 8a: As we near the one-month mark of living with COVID-19 in New Mexico, we'll check in with state and federal officials to…
-
Santa Fe residents are voting on whether to renew funding for computer and technology access for schools. The special mail-in election ends next Tuesday,…
-
KUNM Call In Show 9/17 8a: What will the New Mexico of the future look like? How will we address the issues facing our state – poverty, water, jobs and…
-
Javier Martínez was familiar with home-visiting services when his son Camilo was born in January.Martínez’s 2-year-old daughter Marisela participated in a…