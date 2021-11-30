Yasmin Khan

-
Former KUNM News Director and reporter, Hannah Colton, died by suicide at age 29 in November 2020. We have dedicated every episode of No More Normal to…
Our democracy is being tested right now. It is not the first time. But it feels like a tipping point, and our very lives are in the balance. Can we find…
Anyone who’s been paying attention to racism and white privilege in this country knows that what happened in D.C. has been brewing a long time. There’s a…
Albuquerque lost an influential anti-racism activist and educator this summer. Bahati Myhelatu Ansari died from lymphocytic leukemia at 72 years old on…
When President Trump and ICE got in on the act of separating families and locking kids in cages, it spurred a public outcry. Millions of people were…
In episode 81, we check back for new developments on some of the impactful stories from YNMG from the past couple of months. What opportunities have been…
Let's Talk New Mexico 5/21, 8a: Keeping our communities and public spaces clean is life-saving work as we fight viral spread. On this week's call-in show,…