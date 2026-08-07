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2026 New Mexico Performing Arts Society

2026 New Mexico Performing Arts Society

On Sunday, Aug. 23, New Mexico Bach Society musicians will perform select works of J.S. Bach and Antonio Vivaldi for soprano, bass and chamber orchestra at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation. The program will feature Bach’s Concerto for Oboe in A Major and Vivaldi’s always popular The Four Seasons.

Featured artists include Vote (conductor), Amy Owens (soprano), Marshal Hollingsworth (bass), Lisa Grodin, (concertmaster), Alan Mar (violin 2), Yuko Shimokawa (viola), Amy Huzjak (cello), Robert Ingliss (oboe), Linda Marianiello (flute) and Richard Fountain (continuo).

Tickets range in price from $20 to $60 and are available for purchase online at nmpas.org/tickets, by calling Hold My Ticket at 877-466-3404 or at the door. Check out nmpas.org for event updates, or follow us on social media.

Unitarian Universalist of Santa Fe
$20-60
04:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 16 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

New Mexico Performing Arts Society
505-474-4513
info@nmpas.org
https://nmpas.org/
Unitarian Universalist of Santa Fe
107 W Barcelona at Galisteo
Santa Fe, New Mexico 87501