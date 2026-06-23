Welcome to the 7th International Conference on Alternative Medicine & Integrative Health, taking place from June 12-13, 2027 in Budapest , Hungary!

AMIH 2027 Budapest, focuses on advancing evidence-based alternative medicine and fostering collaboration between traditional healing systems and modern medical science. Attendees will gain valuable insights into cutting-edge approaches that improve patient outcomes and promote overall wellness.

Whether you are a clinician, researcher, academician, or healthcare innovator, AMIH 2027 Budapest, offers an exceptional opportunity to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving field of integrative medicine.