© 2026 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

7th International Conference on Alternative Medicine & Integrative Health, taking place from June 12-13, 2027 in Budapest , Hungary!

7th International Conference on Alternative Medicine & Integrative Health, taking place from June 12-13, 2027 in Budapest , Hungary!

Welcome to the 7th International Conference on Alternative Medicine & Integrative Health, taking place from June 12-13, 2027 in Budapest , Hungary!

AMIH 2027 Budapest, focuses on advancing evidence-based alternative medicine and fostering collaboration between traditional healing systems and modern medical science. Attendees will gain valuable insights into cutting-edge approaches that improve patient outcomes and promote overall wellness.

Whether you are a clinician, researcher, academician, or healthcare innovator, AMIH 2027 Budapest, offers an exceptional opportunity to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving field of integrative medicine.

Budapest Castle Hill
599USD
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 12 Jun 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Pioneer Events llp
+1 9014078300
info@alternativemedicineconference.com
https://alternativemedicineconference.com/

Artist Group Info

Ahmed Uddin
info@alternativemedicineconference.com
https://alternativemedicineconference.com/
Budapest Castle Hill
Krisztina körút 41-43, 1013, Budapest, Hungary
Hungary, 104120
+1 9014078300
info@alternativemedicineconference.com
https://alternativemedicineconference.com/venue