7th International Conference on Alternative Medicine & Integrative Health, taking place from June 12-13, 2027 in Budapest , Hungary!
7th International Conference on Alternative Medicine & Integrative Health, taking place from June 12-13, 2027 in Budapest , Hungary!
Welcome to the 7th International Conference on Alternative Medicine & Integrative Health, taking place from June 12-13, 2027 in Budapest , Hungary!
AMIH 2027 Budapest, focuses on advancing evidence-based alternative medicine and fostering collaboration between traditional healing systems and modern medical science. Attendees will gain valuable insights into cutting-edge approaches that improve patient outcomes and promote overall wellness.
Whether you are a clinician, researcher, academician, or healthcare innovator, AMIH 2027 Budapest, offers an exceptional opportunity to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving field of integrative medicine.
Budapest Castle Hill
599USD
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 12 Jun 2027
Event Supported By
Pioneer Events llp
+1 9014078300
info@alternativemedicineconference.com
Artist Group Info
Ahmed Uddin
info@alternativemedicineconference.com
Budapest Castle Hill
Krisztina körút 41-43, 1013, Budapest, HungaryHungary, 104120
+1 9014078300
info@alternativemedicineconference.com