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Annual Global Summit on Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Digestive Diseases

Annual Global Summit on Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Digestive Diseases

The Annual Global Summit on Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Digestive Diseases (May 26–28, 2027, Brussels, Belgium) is an international forum that brings together clinicians, researchers, and healthcare professionals to discuss the latest advances in digestive health. The conference will cover key areas such as gastrointestinal disorders, liver diseases, endoscopy, gut microbiota, nutrition, and emerging therapeutic approaches.

The program includes keynote lectures, scientific sessions, and panel discussions designed to promote knowledge exchange and collaboration. Participants will have the opportunity to present research, share clinical experiences, and engage with experts from around the world.

Brussels, Belgium
€ 799
09:30 AM - 06:30 PM on Wed, 26 May 2027
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Event Supported By

Vivid Global Summits
publichealthvivid@gmail.com
https://vividglobalsummits.com/

Artist Group Info

Devin Thomas
agsgastro.vividsummits@gmail.com
Vivid Global Summits
Brussels, Belgium
Belgium
Brussels, Florida 1000
09030957666