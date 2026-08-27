Annual Global Summit on Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Digestive Diseases
Annual Global Summit on Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Digestive Diseases
The Annual Global Summit on Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Digestive Diseases (May 26–28, 2027, Brussels, Belgium) is an international forum that brings together clinicians, researchers, and healthcare professionals to discuss the latest advances in digestive health. The conference will cover key areas such as gastrointestinal disorders, liver diseases, endoscopy, gut microbiota, nutrition, and emerging therapeutic approaches.
The program includes keynote lectures, scientific sessions, and panel discussions designed to promote knowledge exchange and collaboration. Participants will have the opportunity to present research, share clinical experiences, and engage with experts from around the world.
Brussels, Belgium
€ 799
09:30 AM - 06:30 PM on Wed, 26 May 2027
Event Supported By
Vivid Global Summits
publichealthvivid@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Devin Thomas
agsgastro.vividsummits@gmail.com
Brussels, Belgium
BelgiumBrussels, Florida 1000
09030957666