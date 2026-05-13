AstroTour [AR] Spring Stargazing Party

In partnership with STEMarts Lab and students from the Santa Fe Indian School, explore the night sky on an AstroTour[AR], a powerful fusion of science, storytelling, and technology. Participants gather to explore the mysteries of the cosmos through interactive Augmented Reality Astro Stations where students will guide guests through the constellations, blending astronomy, storytelling and cultural narratives with space science.

The event also features a planetarium experience in the Meem Auditorium, presented by the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science, as well as opportunities for night sky observation with telescopes provided by the Santa Fe Star Gazers. The evening includes storytelling sessions, hands-on activities facilitated by NASA Punch and STEMarts staff, and access to local food vendors.

FREE ADMISSION generously sponsored by Gwynne and David Richards.