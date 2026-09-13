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Bad Mouth Series of Words and Music: Autumn Extravaganza

Bad Mouth Series of Words and Music: Autumn Extravaganza

Bad Mouth series of words and music is Albuquerque's unique series featuring writers and musicians sharing their work in a beautiful old theater. There are snacks and beverages, books, and the opportunity to connect with a thriving creative community. Donations accepted at the door will go to support a local organization, this time theMariposa Fund. ( https://mariposafund.org/en/. )
Website: https://www.badmouthburque.com/

Q-staff Theater
donations accepted at the door
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Bad Mouth Series of Words and Music
badmouthreadingseries@gmail.com
https://badmouthreadingseries.wordpress.com/

Artist Group Info

Mauro Woody
babylambshakes@gmail.com
https://www.pyragraph.com/2015/10/pyragraph-live-albuquerque-press-club-mauro-woody/
Q-staff Theater
400 Broadway blvd se
albuquerque, 87102
505-241-9716
stimmstaffer@yahoo.com
htp://www.q-staff.com