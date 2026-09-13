Bad Mouth Series of Words and Music: Autumn Extravaganza
Bad Mouth Series of Words and Music: Autumn Extravaganza
Bad Mouth series of words and music is Albuquerque's unique series featuring writers and musicians sharing their work in a beautiful old theater. There are snacks and beverages, books, and the opportunity to connect with a thriving creative community. Donations accepted at the door will go to support a local organization, this time theMariposa Fund. ( https://mariposafund.org/en/. )
Website: https://www.badmouthburque.com/
Q-staff Theater
donations accepted at the door
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Bad Mouth Series of Words and Music
badmouthreadingseries@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Mauro Woody
babylambshakes@gmail.com
Q-staff Theater
400 Broadway blvd sealbuquerque, 87102
505-241-9716
stimmstaffer@yahoo.com