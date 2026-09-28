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Civic Connections: Fall 2026 Volunteer Fest

Civic Connections: Fall 2026 Volunteer Fest

Find Your Next Volunteer Opportunity!

Looking for ways to give back this holiday season and beyond? Join the City of Albuquerque’s Office of Civic Engagement for another fun and interactive Volunteer Fest!

Connect with City departments and local nonprofits to discover volunteer opportunities, meet community organizations, and find ways to make a difference in Albuquerque.

The event will also feature interactive workshops and another live recording of The ABQ Accent Podcast!

Whether you’re a new volunteer, an experienced volunteer, or a volunteer coordinator looking to connect with the community, there’s something for everyone.

Save the date — we can’t wait to see YOU at Volunteer Fest!

Questions? Please contact mariah@cabq.gov or rmhernandez@cabq.gov.

Albuquerque Museum
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

City of Albuquerque's Office of Civic Engagement
505-768-3052
oneabqvolunteers@cabq.gov
https://www.cabq.gov/office-of-civic-engagement
Albuquerque Museum
2000 Mountain Rd NW
Albuquerque , New Mexico 87104
(505) 243-7255
https://www.cabq.gov/artsculture/albuquerque-museum