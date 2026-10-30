Coffee with a Curator
Coffee with a Curator
Join the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center for our first Coffee with a Curator event, a series delving into each curator's creative process of selecting their pottery for the Grounded in Clay exhibit. Each hour-long event includes coffee and Pueblo cookies from the Indian Pueblo Kitchen. Following the conversations will be a short tour of the exhibition.
This event is free for members or with museum admission.
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
5058437270
thelatest@indianpueblo.com
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
2401 12th Street NWAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87104
5058437270
thelatest@indianpueblo.com