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Coffee with a Curator

Coffee with a Curator

Join the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center for our first Coffee with a Curator event, a series delving into each curator's creative process of selecting their pottery for the Grounded in Clay exhibit. Each hour-long event includes coffee and Pueblo cookies from the Indian Pueblo Kitchen. Following the conversations will be a short tour of the exhibition.
This event is free for members or with museum admission.

Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
5058437270
thelatest@indianpueblo.com
https://indianpueblo.org/
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
2401 12th Street NW
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87104
5058437270
thelatest@indianpueblo.com
https://indianpueblo.org/